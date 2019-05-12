Rotherham United: Boss Paul Warne believes Marek Rodak's time at the Millers is over    

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes Marek Rodak's time at the club is over.

The Slovakian goalkeeper has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Millers from Fulham and has been a key part of Warne's side.

But he headed back to his parent club last week and the boss is not optimistic about him coming for a third year in South Yorkshire.

He says the 22-year-old could be part of the Cottagers' plans next term following their relegation from the Premier League, but will make another approach to see where the land lies.

"I had a conversation with Fulham and they were saying that they wanted Marek as part of their squad next year,” Warne said. “It's like I'm pushing a door that's locked.

"I'll still have another conversation. Marek has been a big part of us for two years and I'm grateful to Fulham for allowing him to develop here.

“But as I sit here now I don't think him coming back here is happening."

Rodak first arrived at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in August 2018 with the Millers in League One and he took some time to win the fans over.

His tendency to punch the ball rather than catch it worried some supporters, but Warne had always wanted his goalkeepers to be “maverick”.

He eventually got everyone on side with some fine performances, making 35 appearances as the Millers earned promotion with a play-off final victory at Wembley.

With Fulham winning promotion the day before Warne's side last season, it immediately made a return possible, though it turned out to be the transfer saga of the summer.

The Millers were waiting on Fulham signing a new goalkeeper, something they did just in time for Rodak to return for the final pre-season friendly of the summer.

He immediately assumed the number one shirt and was again an important player, producing a string of big performances throughout the campaign.

He was an ever-present in the Championship until the final day, when he was ruled out against Middlesbrough after coming down with a bout of the mumps.

After that game, Millers goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt paid tribute to his student, who he described as a “great servant”.

“On behalf of Marek he just wanted me to say thanks you to the fans for the last couple of years,” Pollitt wrote on Twitter.

“On my behalf he has been a great servant to the the club who will go on to be a top gk who has been a pleasure to work with.”