Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Taylor’s decision to leave Exeter for the Millers last week came with the knowledge that he would have to uproot his life from the south west.

His wife gave birth to their first child just seven weeks ago and now is charged with deciding where to set up base in South Yorkshire.

The young family are staying in an AirBnB until they can find something more permanent.

“I'll be living locally. I'll whisper it to you, I'm a Lancashire lad, but I'll living in the area, hopefully within half an hour of the training ground and the stadium,” he said

“It's going to be a big upheaval. We were in a hotel last week and are in an Airbnb this week. We need to find a place to live.

“Hopefully that will take place sooner rather than later. She''ll have a big input in that.

“She's got to meet new people, make new friends, start thinking about nurseries in the future and where the dog will be walked.

“That's not the biggest thing on the agenda right now. I might not have too big a say in where we end up living!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been an incredible six or seven weeks and the last few days have just topped it off. I can't remember the last time I slept.”

Taylor also has to consider adding to his backroom staff as he only brought assistant Wayne Carlise from Exeter.

Billy Mercer has stayed on as a temporary goalkeeping coach, but Taylor wants to add personnel to his dugout.

“You have to be respectful of Exeter and grateful,” he said. “We have to thank them for allowing myself to come smoothly in terms of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other staff at the moment are in positions at Exeter and other clubs as well.

“We will be looking to add to our staff. When Paul (Warne)l left he took three members of staff with him. I have only brought Wayne to start with, but what I will say is that the staff at the training ground have been incredible.

“Whether that is the medical, sports science, analysis, even the canteen and cleaners, not only have they been so welcoming but the detail they go into.