Rotherham United boss makes transfer admission with deadline looming

The Millers have been on the lookout for another frontman for most of the summer and thought they had landed Ashley Fletcher, only for Wigan to hijack the loan deal at the last minute.

Warne had a back-up option that was waiting on his parent club signing a new striker, but the boss now thinks that player will go to a club abroad.

That leaves him with no credible options that he believes are better than his current crop ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“I can't see us bringing anyone else in,” he admitted..” I still might lose a couple but I would love another attacking player.

“It is evident, goals win games and everyone wants a striker. If I could get an attacking player I would. At this moment in time I have a list of zero, so unless something creeps up I don't think so.

On his back-up to Fletcher, Warne added: “I think he is going to go and play abroad so I just can't see that happening and there is no other target that I think makes us stronger.

“We are always looking but they have got to be better than we have got and currently there is not a name out there that we can get.”

Warne is confident the club will hold on to prized assets Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles but says some players could leave on loan.

“There might be a couple of players who go out on loan who need game time and need to be developed,” he said.

“I can imagine one or two going out on an educational loan. There is always the fear that someone might come into buy but I think the club stance this summer has been really good.