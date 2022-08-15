Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denmark youth international Will Osula is highly rated by coaching staff at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Millers have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old Blades man, who impressed Warne in a behind-closed-doors friendly between the two sides in pre-season.

But Warne has poured cold water on the speculation.

“I really like him, I am not trying to sign him, he played very well against us and I think he is a very, very good player,” Warne said.

“But I haven't been told he's available, I haven't spoken to his agent, I haven't spoken to him. Respectfully I think he is a really good player. I spoke to Hecky after the game and just told him how well I thought he played against us but there has been no activity from us in trying to sign him.”

Boss Warne also scotched rumours linking his side with Wigan striker Stephen Humphreys and Morecambe’s Cole Stockton.

On Humphreys, he went on to add: “I did enquire about him. That's a no.

“And I did try to sign him last year, that's no secret. Wigan have got loads of strikers but that isn't an active case.”

The Millers have been linked with Stockton all summer, but Warne has always been steadfast in his rebuttal of that speculation.

Stockton appears set to join League One side Fleetwood.

“I haven't had any contact with him, he is not coming to this building.”

Warne was hoping to speak with a wing-back target on Monday.

With Peter Kioso injured for the forseeable future, Warne wants reinforcements.

“I am desperately trying to get one in. I am actively trying to get one, I am trying to speak to one today,” he said.

“I do really want one, but to me wanting a wing-back to the loan club letting me have the wing-back to everything lining up is a long way off.