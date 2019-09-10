Rotherham United: Blow for Millers as Chiedozie Ogbene is sidelined

Chiedozie Ogbene

The winger suffered the problem on his debut against Tranmere Rovers 10 days ago and now faces several weeks out.

Ogbene had only joined the Millers several days before from Brentford but was thrust into action after replacing Kyle Vassell.

He impressed against Rovers but played through a niggle in his hamstring.

However, scans have now shown a significant tear which will provide a big blow to an already stuttering start to the Millers campaign.

"It is pretty serious. He has got a hamstring problem,” Warne revealed. “During the Tranmere game, he said he felt like his hamstring was tightening up.

“At one stage, we were taking him off, but he said he could handle it.

"He was running at 8 out of 10. Considering that, his pace was impressive. He still looked quick to me.

"Chieo has had a scan and he has quite a severe hamstring tear. He will be missing for a while.

“It was unfortunate that he was missing (at Doncaster.) He would have aided our cause."

It is a big disappointment for both Warne and the player, who was looking to make an early impact at his new club.

The 22-year-old was a summer-long target from the Millers, but after lengthy negotiations with Brentford only got their man towards the end of the transfer window.

As soon as Ogbene found out about Rotherham's interest, he was sold on a move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“(Head of recruitment) Rob Scott contacted my agent and asked about my situation at Brentford,” Ogbene revealed before his injury woe.

“My position at Brentford wasn't guaranteed and I wanted first-team football.

“Things went back and forth between Rotherham and Brentford over the finances. I was glad it happened in the end.

“When Rob told me Rotherham were going to make a third bid and it would be accepted, I was over the moon.

“I'm happy to be here. I had a feeling about Rotherham all through the summer and I was pushing it as much as I can.