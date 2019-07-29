Rotherham United: Blow as new signing suffers injury

Paul Warne

The highly-rated 21-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers, but was carried off on a stretcher after featuring for the club's behind-closed-door game with Newcastle Under-23s and went to hospital for checks.

The extent or the nature of the injury is not yet known, but it will hardly have been what boss Paul Warne will have wanted.

Clarke's move has been in the pipeline for much of the last week and he was seen at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday as he warmed up with his new team-mates ahead of the friendly with Leicester.

He will challenge with Joe Mattock for a position in boss Warne's first team, though it would have been a surprise for him to be in contention for a start for Saturday's League One opener at AFC Wimbledon even before this injury.

Clarke, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, was a former Middlesbrough trainee and was brought to the club's attention by the new head of recruitment Rob Scott, who has experience of scouting in Ireland.

He has played 21 times for Rovers this season in what is a summer league.

The Millers are hoping that Clarke will not be the only defensive recruitment before their trip to the Dons on Saturday.

They have a bid in for a centre-half who is not Blackpool's Curtis Tilt or Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta.

Warne has seen bids for both men turned down so he has turned his attention elsewhere.

The boss said: "The club are considering our offer. Hopefully soon I'll get a guide on that - whether it's something they want to take or tweak in some way. I'm ever hopeful."

Following the sale of Semi Ajayi, Rotherham only have three senior central defenders – Michael Ihiekwe, Clark Robertson and Richard Wood.

Warne is content with his current crop, given the progress of youngster Jake Cooper.