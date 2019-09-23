Rotherham United: Billy Jones' bow impresses Warne

The veteran full-back has been in the treatment room since injuring his Achilles in the warm-up to the pre-season draw with West Brom.

He has been on the bench for the last three games but was handed his first start after Matt Olosunde pulled up with a hamstring complaint on the eve of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury.

“I thought Billy did really well considering it was his first game this season,” Warne said.

"He's got good muscle memory. He's played that many games in his career he knows what's doing."

Jones will be eyeing a run in the side as Olosunde's fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old is getting his first taste of regular first-team football having been on the books of Manchester United's Under-23s.

Warne conceded he is feeling the effects of that and they will monitor the problem this week.

"Matt trained on Friday but dropped out and said he was too sore," Warne said. "That was disappointing.

"His hammys are tight and we'll see how he is. He might have a scan.

"To be fair, in every game he's played his hammys have been a bit tight. I suppose it was inevitable he would break sooner or later.

"He's only 21 and it's his first season as a pro. I'm hopeful he'll be fit.

The Millers were shorn of attacking threat in the stalemate with Shrewsbury, with Kyle Vassell and Chiedozie Ogbene also condemned to the treatment room with hamstring issues.

In a further blow, wideman Jake Hastie, who had scored three goals in three games before the weekend, was off his game.

“Saturday was a day when a Chieo or a Vass might have created something out of nothing," Warne added. "We just didn't answer enough questions.

“Hastie didn't look as sharp. That's not a criticism. He's not up to full match-fitness yet. He's a young lad in his first season in England.

"He' been instrumental for us in his previous three games and because of that we probably noticed his lack of effect even more.