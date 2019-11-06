Rotherham United: Adam Thompson nearing long-awaited Millers debut

Adam Thompson (left) in action for Bury last season

The central defender has yet to make his first-team debut following his move from Bury in August after picking up a leg injury in training.

The problem did at least not need surgery but did require lengthy rehabilitation that has only seen Thompson back in full training for the last week or so.

His first outing in a Millers shirt came on Tuesday as he played 90 minutes for the reserves in their 2-1 win over Grimsby.

It was an important step for him and providing he suffered no reaction he will now look to compete for a spot in boss Paul Warne's first team.

Warne had earmarked next week's Leasing.com Trophy match at Lincoln as a likely opportunity for him, but he might also want to involve him in Saturday's FA Cup trip to Maidenhead.

Warne said: “Adam is fully training and without pain. We're looking at the Lincoln game for him to make his return.

“He needed a game in the reserves first because he's been out for a long time.”

Warne might be reticent about throwing Thompson into a game where the opposition will be so motivated.

The Millers have a dreadful FA Cup record, having not won a game in the competition since 2013 and also going out to lower-league opposition a staggering 10 times in the last 16 seasons.

That means the last thing they will have wanted was an away draw against a non-league side.

Warne, especially given his roots in non-league, knows his side have nothing to gain and everything to lose at Maidenhead.

I’m not absolutely buzzing about the draw because I know it will be a difficult place to go to,” he admitted.

“I understand how motivated our opponents will be because I played non-league football until I was 23.

“If I was at Diss or Wroxham and we were playing Rotherham from League One who had been in the Championship, I’d be absolutely buzzing.

“I would go into that game as a player or as a manager or as a coach with no fear, no pressure. I’d just want to go out and run all over them. I know that’s how Maidenhead will feel against us.