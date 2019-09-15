Rotherham United 6 Bolton Wanderers 1: Millers put Wanderers to sword for biggest home win since 2014

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

But it ended up being the Millers' biggest home win since 2014 as they put the reborn Wanderers to the sword with a 6-1 win.

Bolton's situation has put the integrity of League One to the test after fielding a youth team for their preceding five games and losing three of them 5-0.

As Rotherham's luck would have it, this was their first game since the club was taken over and they were able to play senior, proper players.

The script wrote itself.

Especially when Thibaud Verlinden fired home to give Keith Hill's side the lead in only the fourth minute.

The headlines were being written and the vultures would have been circling for Millers boss Paul Warne.

But his side used that early goal as a wake-up call and promptly ran riot against a team lacking cohesion and the fitness required.

Ben Wiles drew the hosts level with a superb solo goal in the 14th minute before record signing Freddie Ladapo scored in front of his own fans for the first time.

Carlton Morris made it three with his first goal for the club before half-time before and added his second shortly after Ladapo had done the same.

Jake Hastie, aptly named for the way he is turning himself into a fans favourite, completing the rout in the 65th minute.

It ended up being the Millers' best win at the AESSEAL New York Stadium since they beat Notts County 6-0 in March 2014.

“I did warn the lads, that I thought the first 20 minutes they would have a right go at us, and rightfully so because the fans and the club would be euphoric,” boss Warne said.

“We switched off on the set-piece. They deservedly took the lead. To go from that to winning the game is pretty satisfying.

”The belief from the lads was really good. I think we could have taken another few chances. “I thought the lads moved the ball really well and looked fit and strong. We're pleased.

“I think that Bolton will go on from strength to strength.

“Those two (Hill and assistant David Flitcroft) are really good football coaches and they're Bolton lads so it will mean a lot to them.

“They kindly said after the match that we were a good team. It's nice for someone to flatter our team because not many people do.”

Rotherham: Iversen, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Lindsay (Barlaser 75), Crooks, Wiles, Hastie (MacDonald 67), Ladapo, Morris (Smith 67).

Unused: Price, Jones, Wood, Lamy.

Bolton: Matthews, Emmanuel, Hobbs, Wright, Chicksen, Verlinden, Weir (Lowe 39), Bridcutt, Murphy (Darcy 62), Crawford, Politic.

Unused: Alnwick, Zouma, Boon, Brown, Senior.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.