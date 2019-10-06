Rotherham United 4 Coventry City 0: Best performance of season brings biggest win for merry Millers

Rotherham United v Coventry City - Michael Smith smashes home his second penalty of the day

There were also fireworks on the pitch from Coventry. But they were just blue flares thrown own by irate fans having to watch their team get the run around for the first time this season.

Seven days can be a long time in football and a week on from a dismal showing at Bristol Rovers, which saw some fans take to social media to question boss Paul Warne's position, the Millers hit their straps.

Matt Crooks and Michael Smith, two players have perhaps under-performed so far this season, brought their A-game with two goals each to give Warne's men their best win since a 5-1 hammering of Oldham two years ago.

They were helped by a Coventry side, managed by former Miller Mark Robins and enjoying an excellent start to the season, who were not at their best.

After struggling to find their groove at home so far this season, being 2-0 to the good after 20 minutes will have helped.

Crooks got the scoring under way with a powerful header and then Smith doubled the lead from the spot after he was tripped by goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Coventry fans, who travelled in their thousands, showed their frustration by throwing flares on to the pitch after Kyle McFadzean was dismissed just before the hour after fouling Crooks when through on goal.

He would have heard the cheers of Smith's second successful conversion from the spot as he was heading back to the dressing room.

Crooks completed his influential afternoon when he latched on to a Michael Rose error and prodded home.

“It can go wrong sometimes in football management but it luckily went well,” Warne said.

“Every game in this league is really hard. To win a game of football, there are a lot of things that need to be right, and today they were.

“I was disappointed at Bristol Rovers last week and that was my fault. It wasn't really like us. Today we were more like it.

“I thought the game was excellent because Coventry are the first team to come here and try to win as opposed to coming to try and draw. The scoreline could have been a lot higher for both teams.

“In fairness to Robbo (Robins) they are averaging two points a game. They have got it right more than I have this season. The fact they have come on the front foot makes it a better game and better for our fans.”

Rotherham United: Iversen, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock, Wiles, Crooks, Lindsay, Barlaser (MacDonald 73), Hastie (Morris 79), Smith (Ladapo 83).

Unused subs: Price, Robertson, Jones, Lamy.

Coventry City: Marosi, Dabo, McFadzean, Hyam, Mason, Walsh (Kelly 56), Shipley, O'Hare, Kastaneer (Bakayoko 56), Godden, Hiwula (Rose 61).

Unused subs: Wilson, Watson, Westbrooke, McCallum.

Referee: Darren Handley