Rotherham United 3 Maidenhead 1 - Millers made to fight for FA Cup second round spot

Michael Ihiekwe was on the scoresheet for Rotherham United against Maidenhead

The Millers were trailing at half-time to Jake Cassidy's opener, but hit back with three goals in nine second-half minutes to register their first win in this competition since 2013.

Michael Ihiekwe, Freddie Ladapo and Matt Crooks were the men on the scoresheet as Paul Warne's men went into the second round as their National League hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Cassidy looked like he was going to become famous after putting Maidenhead in the 24th minute when he slotted home.

The Millers had to improve after the break and were helped by Alan Massey's straight red card for a bad tackle on Ben Wiles in the 54th minute.

Fifteen minutes later they were level when Ihiekwe pounced on a loose ball.

Ladapo then got on the scoresheet to put his side in front in the 75th minute as he lashed home.

Crooks completed the scoring and put his side in the hat when he finished coolly after good work by Jake Hastie.

Maidenhead: Dunn, Ofori-Twumasi, Ellul, Massey, Steer (Thompson-Brissett 79), Sheckelford, Comley, Kelly (Davies 59), Upward, Smile (Whitehall 79), Cassidy.

Subs: Mensah, Keetch, Sekajja.

Rotherham: Iversen, Olosunde (Hastie 62), Ihiekwe, Wood (Thompson 37), Jones, Ogbene, Wiles, Barlaser, Morris, Crooks, Smith (Ladapo 53).

Subs: Price, Lamy, Hinds, Southern-Cooper.

Referee: Ollie Yates