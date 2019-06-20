Rotherham United 2019/20 fixtures announced
Rotherham United will begin their quest for an instant return to the Championship with a League One opener at AFC Wimbledon on August 3.
Their first home game will see a reunion with former skipper Lee Frecklington, whose Lincoln team come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on August 10.
The Millers will contest South Yorkshire derbies against Doncaster on September 7 at the Keepmoat Stadium and April 18 at home.
Their festive fixtures see them head to Shrewsbury on Boxing Day before home games with Peterborough (December 29) and Blackpool on New Year's Day.
They host Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth on Good Friday and head to Tranmere on Easter Monday before closing the season at home to Sunderland.
Games against former managers come in the shape of clashes with Steve Evans' Gillingham on November 2 (away) and March 28 (home) and Mark Robins' Coventry on October 5 (home) and January 4 (away).
August
3 – AFC Wimbledon (a)
10 – Lincoln City (h)
17 – Burton Albion (a)
20 – Bury (h)
24 – Portsmouth (a)
31 – Tranmere Rovers (h)
September
7 – Doncaster Rovers (a)
14 – Bolton Wanderers (h)
17 – Sunderland (a)
21 – Shrewsbury Town (h)
28 – Bristol Rovers (a)
October
5 – Coventry City (h)
12 – Blackpool (a)
19 – Oxford United (h)
22 – Ipswich Town (a)
26 – Wycombe Wanderers (h)
November
2 – Gillingham (a)
16 – Accrington Stanley (h)
23 – MK Dons (a)
December
7 – Rochdale (h)
14 – Southend United (a)
Sign up to our daily newsletter
21 – Fleetwood Town (h)
26 – Shrewsbury Town (a)
29 – Peterborough United (h)
January
1 – Blackpool (h)
4 – Coventry City (a)
11 – Oxford United (a)
18 – Bristol Rovers (h)
25 – Peterborough United (a)
28 – Ipswich Town (h)
February
1 – Burton Albion (h)
8 – Lincoln City (a)
11 – Bury (a)
15 – AFC Wimbledon (h)
22 – Accrington Stanley (a)
29 – MK Dons (h)
March
7 – Rochdale (a)
14 – Southend United (h)
21 – Fleetwood Town (a)
28 – Gillingham (h)
April
4 – Wycombe Wanderers (a)
10 – Portsmouth (h)
13 – Tranmere Rovers (a)
18 – Doncaster Rovers (h)
25 – Bolton Wanderers (a)
May
3 – Sunderland (h)