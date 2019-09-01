Rotherham United 1 Tranmere Rovers 1: Frustrated Millers hit by another late goal

Ben Wiles scores for Rotherham.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard revealed on Friday that the 20-year-old was heading to South Yorkshire on a season-long loan and Millers counterpart Paul Warne hopes to conclude the deal before tomorrow’s transfer window closes.

“His arrival is probably the worst-kept secret in football,” Warne said after his side drew 1-1 with Tranmere on Saturday.

“I understand that Steven Gerrard has mentioned he could be coming here.

“It would be remiss of me to say anything different, although I do like our club to announce things before anyone else.

“I want the player. I believe I've got a good chance of getting the player.

“But my experience in football has taught me to never count my chickens.

“I'm hopeful. If it doesn't happen, I have couple of other options who I think would help us.”

Hastie looks set to become the Millers' 12th and final summer signing and Warne could do with some extra width in his side after a frustrating draw to Rovers.

The Millers, back in league action for the first time in a fortnight, looked on course for a scrappy 1-0 win thanks to Ben Wiles' first goal for the club.

But for the second match running Rotherham were stung by a last-gasp goal as Stefan Payne's effort five minutes into injury time stole a point for the Wirral club.

There was controversy over the goal, though, as the ball looked like it had clearly gone out of play and then Payne appeared in an offside position.

Warne added: “It's a bitter blow to take that late on in the game. I thought the ball went out, I have watched back.

“I don't think anybody would stop in the 90th minute if the ball wasn't out of pay.

“It's hugely disappointing. In my opinion it's gone out.

“I haven't got all the angles but it definitely looks out. I believe the linesman said two of our players were playing their lad on, it's a double whammy.

“It doesn't detract from the fact that we were poor.

“We were poor in the first half, the worst we have been. I have got a reason for that.

“We played a lot better in the second half. We just didn't move the ball quick enough first half. We have got to get used to the fact that teams come here and are happy with a point.”

Rotherham: Iversen, Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Crooks, Barlaser (Lindsay 46), Wiles, Ladapo (Mattock 89), Smith, Vassell (Ogbene 12).

Unused: Bilboe, Thompson, MacDonald, Cooper.

Tranmere: Davies, Nelson (Woods 90), Ray, Monthe, Ridehalgh, Morris, Potter, Perkins, Jennings, Mullin (Hepburn-Murphy 75), Payne.

Unused: Pilling, Ponticelli, Gilmour, Maddox, Walker-Rice.

Attendance: 8,691 (982 from Tranmere).