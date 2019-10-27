Rotherham United 0 Wycombe Wanderers 1: 'We didn't perform anywhere near the levels required' - Paul Warne

Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene battles his way through the Wycombe defence.

On Wednesday night, Rotherham were masterful as they posted what looked like a real statement of intent with a superb 2-0 win at Ipswich.

Fast-forward to Saturday afternoon and this was as bad as it has been as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Wycombe.

Gareth Ainsworth's men are the surprise package of League One and came with a game plan to spoil the party and after Scott Kashket's fifth-minute goal it worked a treat.

But they were helped by a totally insipid performance by the hosts, who failed to get a shot on target in the entire match.

It left them slipping to a third home defeat from seven games and Paul Warne accepts he has a massive issue to overcome.

“It is very disappointing,” he said. “I thought after our excellence in midweek if we could have backed it up with a good performance and a home win we could have shot up the table and been a point behind Wycombe with a game in hand and it would have been rosy.

“But for whatever reason we just didn't perform anywhere near the levels required.

“I asked the lads for their input and they thought a few of them under-performed, which is admirable for their honesty.

“If we are going to have a successful season this year we need back-to-back results and our home form is going to have to pick up.”

Too many times already this season they have been unable to find a way to get past teams who were happy to spoil the game, waste time and restrict any flow to the Millers.

It does not help when they gifted their visitors a fifth-minute lead and Wycombe will not score an easier goal.

Kashket sprung the offside trap from Anthony Charles' long ball and coolly slotted home.

The response was limp as Warne's men failed to muster a single shot on target.

Warne added: “Wycombe played really well and their game plan worked really well and deserved their win so I am not being bitter, but when we go a goal down collectively we get a bit frustrated.

“There's like an hour to go and I am screaming at them to relax and just play, they feel like they have to do everything at 100 miles per hour.

“I don't know why we under-performed but I have some thoughts.”

Rotherham: Iversen, Jones (Hastie 46), Ihiekwe, Wood (Clarke 64), Mattock, Wiles, Lindsay, Crooks, Olosunde (Morris 73), Smith, Ogbene. Unused subs: Price, Ladapo, Barlaser, Cooper

Wycombe: Allsop, Grimmer, Charles, Stewart, Jacobson, Thompson, Gape (Pattison 46), Bloomfield, Wheeler, Kashket (Ofoborh 83), Aarons (Akinfenwa 77). Unused subs: Yates, Phillips, Freeman, Parker

Attendance: 8,337 (512)