Rotherham United 0 Shrewsbury Town 0: Millers 'lack spark' in stalemate

Rotherham's Ben Wiles holds off Sean Goss.

Shrewsbury were the latest side to visit the home of the Millers, show no intention of winning the game, stretch the rules of fair play with time-wasting and gamesmanship and leave with a point.

Paul Warne's men did all the pressing but were made to settle for a 0-0 as frustration levels increased.

The Shrews, who were beaten 4-0 by the Millers in the Carabao Cup first round last month, followed Lincoln and Tranmere in coming to the New York with that game plan and it is one that clearly works.

The Millers are yet to find a way to combat it, though it would have been a different story had Carlton Morris tucked away the best chance of the game in the final 15 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who has spent time on loan at Shrewsbury, hooked Ben Wiles' knockdown wide of the post when the goal was gaping.

Although it is flattering to Warne's side, who are stuck in mid-table after a stuttering start to life back in League One, the boss knows it will be the modus operandi for most teams this season.

“We've got to get used to it,” he said. “They're above us in the league but they were happy to take a point.

“Collectively as staff, players and fans we are going to have to get better at it because we get frustrated and make rash decisions on the ball.

“Every time we got it they got everyone behind the ball and we found it difficult to break them down.

“It's their prerogative but you need to have a bit of brilliance. We didn't have that spark.

“I can't knock the lads' efforts. They're down in the dumps.

“Our best chance fell to Carlton six or seven yards out and you would fancy him to score there.

“It's so frustrating. It's hard to get the fans engaged and I understand why because they're not witnessing 50 shots on target.

“The good thing is we haven't lost to a team above us in the table. But if we're going to have a successful season we need to start creating more chances and taking them.”

Rotherham: Iversen, Jones, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Wiles, Lindsay, Crooks, Hastie (MacDonald 83), Ladapo (Smith 67), Morris. Unused subs: Price, Wood, Cooper, Barlaser, Lamy.

Shrewsbury: O'Leary, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Beckles, Love, Laurent (Edwards 86), Goss, Norburn, Giles, Whalley (Walker 90), Lang (Cummings 74). Unused subs: Agius, Golbourne, Vincelot, Udoh.

Referee: Carl Boyeson.