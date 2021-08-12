Rotherham turn down bid for player from foreign club as striker search continues

The offer was deemed unacceptable and the unnamed player has informed the Millers he would not want to leave anyway.

“We had a bid on one of our players yesterday that we turned down,” boss Paul Warne said. “I have told the player and it's fine, he didn't want to go anyway.

“It was from a team from abroad, the offer was below what we expect but he isn't a player we would want to sell.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

“I have spoke to the player and he has no appetite for it either.

“Even if they were to come back and offer crazy money and I was to fall out with the player, which I won't, but if I did I still don't think the player wants to go anyway so it's a dead duck.”

The Millers have already sold Matt Crooks to Middlesbrough this summer and boss Paul Warne knows some of his other main men could be targets for bigger clubs before the end of the month.

“A lot of our lads did themselves proud with their individual performances last year in the Championship,” he said.

“I can foresee the market moving a little bit in the next couple of weeks, there are already murmurings for certain players.

“Anyone of my main men could have good games and somebody comes in with a chequebook.

“If I can get to the end of the window and just add one and not lose anyone I think I have got a decent squad to take the league on.”

Meanwhile, Warne is being patient on his search for a striker.

The boss is in discussions with the player's club over his availability.

“We can't wait forever. I spoke to his club on Monday and they said they're still monitoring the situation and will let us know when there's a development,” Warne said.

“He's the best option for us so I'm prepared to show a bit of patience. I haven't spoken to any other targets, truth be told. He's our number one. If that doesn't happen we'll have to reassess.