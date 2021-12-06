Rotherham sweating Richard Wood’s fitness of Steve Evans reunion with Gillingham

The Millers return to League One action after two cup ties, with former boss Steve Evans bringing the Gills to South Yorkshire.

Wood had a scan on a groin injury on Monday after coming off during Friday’s FA Cup win over Stockport and the results will determine whether he is fit.

"Woody 's pain has reduced over the weekend," boss Paul Warne said. "We won't take unnecessary risks but he might be okay for Tuesday.

Rotherham are sweating on the fitness of Richard Wood for the visit of Gillingham (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"We're not starting on the grass until 1pm today and I'll know for sure by then."

Shane Ferguson is fit after missing out against Stockport with illness.

Rotherham will be hoping to use this and Saturday’s home game with Burton to consolidate their position at the top of the league, but Warne is wary of Gillingham.

They are at the wrong end of the table, but have been unfortunate with injuries and of course are managed by Evans, who presided over one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

“I am well aware of Steve and Paul’s (Raynor) attributes and I am sure they will get them out of the position they are in,” Warne added.

“Sometimes there are things out of control of a football manager. They have performed well but they just haven’t got the results.

“They are going to run hard and fight for their manager. I look forward to the game and hopefully another three points. I know it will be another tough game. We have to be prepared.”

“He has been unfortunate, watching his press and reading between the lines, he has had some players out.