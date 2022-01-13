The Millers’ top scorer, who has bagged 18 goals in 30 games this season, is out of contract in the summer and has yet to agree a new deal.

He has been offered terms by the club, but is weighing up his options.

Smith has been told the club will not cash in on him during the current transfer window but is content with his current situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarding the prospect of a new deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Smith said: “Conversations have been had and I'm sure they'll continue to be had.

“At the minute, the contract thing is at the back of my mind. I've got a job to do and that's to keep winning games.

“I'm happy with that situation as it stands.

“I'm here, I'm a Rotherham player and hopefully I can continue to do a job for them.”

The Millers are currently top of League One, with two games in hand on second placed Sunderland ahead of this weekend’s visit to Fleetwood.

Angus MacDonald is stepping up his recovery from a long absence and could play in a reserve fixture next week.

Boss Paul Warne said: “We need to organise him a couple of games to play in and I know that there are a couple of reserve games next week or the week after.

"He'll definitely play a part in that.

"My intention was to play him. Everyone in the first team squad is a player and I don't look at anyone any differently.