Rotherham jet off abroad for pre-season trip ahead of League One promotion push

The Millers spent time in Austria and Germany before each of their last two seasons in the third tier, which both ended in promotion.

They head out to Hungary for short stint of intense training sessions and one match, with the club having got round logistical problems caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Matt Hamshaw said: “It has been really difficult to get organisation done, the chairman has been really supportive, it is a crucial part of our programme and one we are really looking forward to.

“We have a game out there, it looks like being Tuesday or Wednesday.

“It is little opportunities to have a coffee with the players, have a chat with them, they can get to know us and we can get to know them.

“You have got that 24/7 contact whereas back home players shoot off, we have things to do, so it is a good opportunity to get to know the lads a little better.

“It is just a change of scenery. With the restrictions we have had it feels like we have been at the training ground forever. Just the fact we can go somewhere else and get three or four sessions in a day.

“It is excellent, it will be really hot and intense and I am sure the lads will know they have been over there by the time they get back.”