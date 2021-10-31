Rotherham fans revel in Sunderland’s Twitter meltdown after thrashing

“We should not be losing to teams like Rotherham” they say on social media as if doing so is the ultimate insult.

Sunderland fans, not so long ago of the Premier League, were the latest to be unable to conceive the idea of being beaten by the Millers.

The truth is they weren't just beaten at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. They were walloped.

Michael Smith of Rotherham United grabbed two goals against Sunderland (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Maybe more teams in League One should try and be like Rotherham.

The Millers are on a journey that, if things carry on in this fashion, will end up in an instant return to the Championship.

After beating Portsmouth 4-1 and MK Dons 3-0 they put another so-called promotion rival to the sword, posting a 5-1 win.

They did so with such gusto, vigour and high energy that when it hits top gear is impossible to stop.

Michael Smith scored two more, to take his tally to 13 for the season, Freddie Ladapo also grabbed a brace and Michael Ihiekwe found the back of the net.

Sunderland were briefly level in the first half when Ross Stewart blotted the Millers' copybook, but they were blown away afterwards and were out of the game even before Aiden McGeady was sent off for two yellow cards.

The win made it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and something special is brewing.

“I still think the lads have got more,” boss Paul Warne said. “I am really pleased with the performance, a 5-1 win at home to anyone is a great day.

“We played well today, there is no grey area, I thought all the performances were great.

“We have had better performances, but it is always about scoring.

“We haven't been as clinical in the other games but today we were. The sending off has had a big effect on the outcome but we were the better side, I'm happy to say that.”