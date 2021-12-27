The Millers saw a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end on Sunday as they went down 1-0 at Accrington.

It was a big chance for Warne’s side to extend their lead at the top of the table with many sides not in action due to coronavirus.

They return to action on Wednesday against Lincoln, who were another one of the teams to have avoided the virus over the festive period.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne wants his side to put their Boxing Day disappointment right against Lincoln City on Wednesday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Though Saturday’s game with Bolton could be in doubt after the Wanderers’ clash with Burton on Wednesday was called off.

Warne said: “Hopefully the games will go ahead and we can put it right on Wednesday.

“We didn't have enough composure at Accrington.

“There were a few slashed clearances. We didn't have the rub of the green and we've definitely had that over recent weeks.

“We've been winning games recently but I haven't been coming out afterwards and saying we've been amazing in them.

“Our little bit of lady luck probably ran out.”

The defeat at Accrington brought up the halfway point of the campaign, which has been very impressive so far.

The Millers remain top of the pile, but an exciting promotion race is on the cards in the second half of the campaign.

Warne said of his side’s position: “I'm pleased. We've had some really good performances. We have a really good group.

“They're really disappointed in the dressing room to not come away with any points.