The Millers, whose 2020-21 season was wrecked by two outbreaks that left a fixture pile-up, head to Cambridge on Saturday on top of League One and on a 20-game unbeaten run.

But with coronavirus gripping the sport and a raft of postponements across all four divisions this weekend, Warne is expecting his phone to ring with bad news.

"I am concerned," he said. "I have had a couple of members of staff go down and as soon as it gets into the building you start panicking.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is fearing the worst after some of his coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"Yesterday (Wednesday) was a day away from training but I got a call and I thought, 'Oh no.' I answered and just said, 'Tell me the bad news.'

"Fortunately today it doesn't seem like any players are symptomatic and there doesn't seem to be any drama but I'm panicking.

“I'll get up Saturday morning to a text on my phone from the staff group saying two or three players aren't feeling good.

"I'm not terrified but I am pretty anxious about it, because it seems like it's going through places pretty quickly."

If there are no issues, Warne is expected to be without Mickel Miller who is still struggling with a groin issue.

Miller pulled out of the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s win over Burton and is still not right.

Wes Harding has recovered from illness while Chiedozie Ogbene has been protected in training.

"Mickel isn't great so I can't see him being involved this weekend, but Wes and Cheo are fine," said Warne.