Ladapo was not involved in Tuesday's 1-0 win at Morecambe as he had tonsillitis.

But Warne thinks he will have his record signing back in action, something that will be important given his last-minute heroics in last season's 2-1 win at Hillsborough.

Ladapo returned to training on Thursday and the Millers will see how he pulls up.

Freddie Ladapo should return against Sheffield Wednesday, according to Paul Warne.

“He trained today, trained quite well, a bit blowy,” Warne said.

“We will just see how he reacts tonight really, it's not about the training, but it could knock him sideways.

“We will see how he comes in in the morning and we will make an informed decision. He will definitely play a part but how much of a part we will have to see.

“He had tonsillitis, he has taken penicillin and it has calmed down

“Apart from Angus MacDonald we have got a full echelon of fit players.”

The Wednesday game – arguably the Millers' biggest of the season – is followed seven days later by another South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster.

It could give Rotherham's season a real shot in the arm if they can beat both of their rivals, but Warne says it is not the ideal schedule for him.

“I would rather have a few more games under my belt ,a few more performances, a few more questions asked of our team,” he said.

“Donny have been playing well and Wednesday haven't conceded a goal so both of these teams are really strong teams in League One, I could play these games in three or four weeks I would choose to do that.