Rossington Main appoint Lee Danysz as new manager

Rossington Main have appointed Lee Danysz as their new manager.

Danysz leaves his post at Harworth Colliery who he has guided to the top of the Central Midland League North Division.

He has also managed Winterton Rangers in the NCEL.

The former Chesterfield and Armthorpe striker brings with him a familiar face with prolific striker and former boss Lee Holmes returning to the club as assistant player/manager.

Chris Glarvey stood down as Rossington manager due to family reasons at the end of last month.

Main chairman Carl Stokes said: “It made my day when Lee called to say he would take the position.

“I knew he had a difficult decision to leave Harworth, he could easily had stayed and guided them to promotion this season.

“Myself and the committee are over the moon to get our man.

“Lee is a up and coming manager who will look to build the club as a whole.”

Danysz was working with the players this week in preparation for his first game in charge against struggling Worsbrough Bridge Athletic at Oxford Street on Saturday.

The team go into this weekend’s game on the back of four straight defeats in Division One which has seen them drop to 13th in the table - below rivals Armthorpe Welfare.

Their latest reverse came at Grimsby Borough where they went down 4-0.

Jack Bradbury struck a hat trick inside the opening 24 minutes for the home side and Ben Sibbick rounded off a convincing win.

The weather hit Maltby Main for a second successive week.

Their home game against Garforth Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Muglet Lane.

The Miners, who are sixth in the Premier Division, travel to Staveley MW this weekend where fans’ favourite Steve Hopewell is expected to start after returning to the club following a short spell at Frickley Athletic.