Richard Wood spells out stance on Rotherham United manager’s role ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Wood has teamed up with senior player Lee Peltier to prepare the Millers for Saturday’s Championship game as they remain managerless following Paul Warne’s defection to Derby.

The Millers’ search for a new boss will go into next week after they were turned down by Mark Bonner on Wednesday and they have interviewed two candidates in a bid to find the right man.

Wood is not on the list of possible replacements but is happy to be doing the job for as long as it takes.

Richard Wood (right) is caretaker manager at Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do have aspirations to be a manager," he said. "That's something I've been looking at anyway and I'm doing my coaching badges. I'm just focusing on Wigan.

"All I was told was, 'Take training this week.' All my thoughts are on Wigan and that's the end of it at the moment.

“I'm open to everything. I'm just enjoying doing at the moment what the club have asked me to do."

“It's just Wigan, that's all I have been told so far. That's what I’ll do. After that point, who knows what the club will be doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've loved working with the lads this week. It's difficult on the pitch, but something I’ve managed to do. Everyone has responded to what I’ve been saying, which I am quite happy about.”

Wood looks certain to start himself against the Latics and if Peltier is also on the pitch then in-game tactical switches will fall to goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

Mercer has been out of work since leaving Burnley when Sean Dyche was sacked but has answered an SOS as he lives in the town.