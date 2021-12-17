Richard Wood close to signing new Rotherham United contract, Paul Warne confirms

The 36-year-old is the club’s longest-serving player having joined in 2014 and has made over 300 appearances in that time.

The majority of those have been under current boss Warne, who has turned him into his lieutenant in the dressing room.

Wood is out of contract at the end of the season, but Warne wants to keep him at the club.

Rotherham United's longest-serving player Richard Wood is set to extend his stay at the club (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"I've spoken to him about a new contract," Warne said. "That's something that is going on and I can't see us being a million miles away.

"I've said this to the chairman, and the chairman agrees with me, that Woody is fundamental to our success."

Warne also expects Huddersfield loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green to stay at the club in January.

The young defender has impressed in the first half of the season and has reportedly attracted interest from Championship clubs hopeful of taking him on loan in January.

Warne is confident he will stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I have less than zero concerns about that. I just don't see it,” Warne said.

“I spoke to his representative who isn't aware of any truth in those stories. And he would know.

“I'm not saying REG wouldn't be attractive to another club but I've also spoken to Huddersfield and they're really happy with his development here.

“They know he's doing really well. Their idea was that he'd have a really good season with us this year, and he is doing so far.

“It's not like he's in a team in the bottom half of the league. He's getting exposure at the top end of the division in big games in front of big crowds.

“They haven't hinted in any way that they want to take him back and give him a "better" loan. He could go to a club in the Champ.