Report: Sheffield United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Ten man Sheffield Wednesday showed tremendous resolve to ensure the Steel City derby with Sheffield United ended goalless.

Though the game delivered few clear cut chances, both goalkeepers produced stunning saves to keep the score goalless.

It appeared as though the balance had tipped in United's favour just after the hour mark when Glenn Loovens received his second yellow card.

But Wednesday held firm and almost won it in the final minute when Adam Reach's stunning volley was tipped away by Simon Moore.

The Owls were very well-organised on their debut outing under new boss Jos Luhukay, restricting United to very little in the way of threat despite their control of possession.

John Lundstram volleyed a clearance from a corner onto the roof of the net from 25 yards in the closest the Blades came to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Wednesday's best pressure came on the break, particularly as they grew in confidence as the half wore on. They swept forward well at times but lacked a clinical touch in the final third.

Lucas Joao attempted to lob Moore from the edge of the box but landed his effort on the roof of the net.

Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith produced a stunning save to tip Clayton Donaldson's looping header over the bar early in the second half.

At the other end Ross Wallace twisted and turned on the area before curling for the far post, only for Simon Moore to claim well.

Wednesday suffered a blow just after the hour when Loovens was dismissed for a second bookable offence after a sloppy challenge on Clayton Donaldson.

Moore matched Wildsmith's earlier superb save by tipping wide a rasping volley from Adam Reach in the final minute of the 90.

United pushed hard in stoppage time but failed to test Wildsmith.

United: Moore, O'Connell, Stearman, Basham, Baldock, Fleck, Lundstram, Duffy, Duffy, Stevens, Donaldson (Wilson 66), Clarke. Subs not used: Blackman, Wright, Lafferty, Evans, Leonard, Sharp.

Wednesday: Wildsmith, Palmer, Venancio, Loovens, Pudil, Fox, Wallace (Clare 90), Jones, Reach, Rhodes (Boyd 70), Joao (Nuhiu 82). Subs not used: Dawson, Thorniley, Butterfield, Matias.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Attendance: 31,120 (2,218 away)