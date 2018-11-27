Redmires come from behind to hit five and hold on to top spot in Sheffield-based Blades Super Draw League

After ascending to the top of the CBC Premier Division last week, Dave Knaggs’ Redmires side retain the top spot after coming from behind to defeat Renishaw Rangers 5-3 away from home.r

Renishaw looked on course for a maximum point haul as they were two goals to the good at half time thanks to Ross Taylor and top scorer Robin Holmes who produced a delightful chip over the visiting keeper.

Two points behind and with two games in hand is the ominous sight of Stannington Village as they recorded a 6-1 away success at Chapeltown RBL. Village opened the scoring when Joe Barker was brought down and Charlie Hobson made no mistake from the spot. Jimmy Middleton added a second from a Shaun Flynn pass and giant defender Dan Green smashed home the third from close range. Legion responded and reduced the arrears by half time when Ben Wright drove at the Stannington defence for veteran Paul Dawson to slam the ball home.

Three second half goals for Village put the game beyond doubt however; with Flynn hitting a brace and Arnie Grayson also on target.

Strachan Sampson hit a hat-trick for Oughtibridge WM as they saw off Wickersley 5-.

Wickersley’s Kris Lee-Green scored the only goal of the first half but Oughtibridge levelled with a superbly executed overhead kick from Sampson.

Dan Broomhead played in Sampson for his and Oughtibridge’s second to give the home side the lead before two home penalties put the home side in command thanks to Chas Tunnard and the sparkling Sampson. An own goal reduced the lead to 4-2 but Broomhead had the last say with a fifth home goal and his first for the club.

Wadsley Bridge Pheasant are still in touch after a late winner saw them edge past Woodseats Club, 2-1. Josh Statham gave Pheasant the lead after half hour when he reacted first to a bouncing ball but Club levelled matters with 20 minutes to go when Lewis Whittaker volleyed home. However, the home sid got the all-important winner when Statham was upended in the area and Jordan Livett stepped up to convert from twelve yards.

The final CBC Premier game of the day saw Norton Sportsman suffer a second successive loss as Intake Old Boys edged a topsy turvy game by the odd goal in five. Norton took the lead when Michael Gibbons intercepted a back pass to slot the ball home but the visitors levelled when Norton’s Chris Lewis headed into his own ne. A superb long range strike from Intake’s Jonny Roper put his side in front and that could have been extended if Mark West’s penalty hadn’t crashed against the crossbar. With five minutes to go Chris Winters fired Norton level, but Intake grabbed the winner two minutes from time when Elliot Coles and Harry Chamberlain combined for the latter to fire home.

Forum’s unbeaten record in Division One is no more after Crookes FC took the points with a 3-2 away success. James Pemberton and player-manager Jamie Smith netted for the home side but Crookes took the points thanks to strikes from Matt Cowen, Joel Purkiss and Peter Smith.

That result enabled second-placed Cotts FC to reduce the gap to eight points as they shutout bottom placed Mosborough Reds 3-0. Alex Calton, Kieran Patterson and Harry Shaw all finding the net against a Reds side still looking for their first win in the middle division this season.

Bunching up are Southey Social as they recorded a 2-1 success at Civil Sports A. Scott Ellis broke the deadlock with a well taken effort into the top corner and Southey’s lead was doubled when Byron Mullen got onto the end of a through ball and slotting the ball past the advancing home custodian. Civil piled the pressure in the second half and were rewarded when player-manager Gary Eades reduced the arrears but Southey took the points thanks to keeper Callum Jones thwarting the home side time and again in the final stages.

Another side staying on the fringes of the promotion places are Cobden View after they took defeatedt Norton Oaks B 4-3.

Oaks took the lead when Joe Lawson rose highest at a corner but Cobden hit back immediately thanks to a Tim Pitt strike and the same player finished a fine move to give the visitors a half time lead. Lawson’s second of the morning drew Oaks back on parity before Alex Butt and Ben Bell handed a two goal breathing space for Cobden. Nathan Davies reduced the deficit to one goal and Oaks then pushed for a fourth which Cobden resisted to take away the points.

Mosborough Whites head the pack in Division Two by means of more goals scored, and they edged another close encounter when seeing off Brinsworth Phoenix 4-3. Phoenix took a two goal lead thanks to a couple of high quality finishes from Jack Hawkes. Julian Lawrence pulled one back with a well taken chip and then Luke Walker scored his first with a low effort from the edge of the area. Walker put his side ahead and then completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot. Still Phoenix refused to buckle and Hawkes got his own hat-trick from the penalty spot to make a one goal game but Whites held on.

Sheffield Sixs recorded their sixth win in as many games when coming from behind to see off Beighton Magpies 4-1. Lewis Hunt gave the Magpies a second minute lead before Sixs turned it all on its head when goals from Simon Howe and Liam Davies put them in front, and there had been only ten minutes played at this point. Goals either side of the interval from Davies again and Nathan Zielosko extended the lead and Magpies day was summed up when Lee Hackett was dismissed with half an hour left to play.

Boynton Sports squeaked past Shakey in another 4-3 game. Billy Hilbert put Shakey ahead but Marcus Gordon levelled.

Ricardo Stewart put the away side ahead from the spot and then Jermaine Modeste put them 3-1 ahead at the break. Andrew Redfern pulled one back for the home side from the penalty spot but Gordon restored the two goal advantage with Boynton’s second penalty of the game. A fantastic header by Hilbert, his second of the game, reduced it again but the visitors managed to see it out.

Cadbury slipped to a 3-1 loss at Woodhouse Juniors which put a spoke in their promotion aspirations. Josh Grant scored Cadbury’s goal but they were undone by a brace from Lee Williams and a single effort from Alex Philpott.

Free-scoring Colley were pegged back when they shook hands with hosts Woodseats Chantrey on a hard thought 1-1 draw. An own goal gave Colley the lead before Luke Simmonds curled home the equaliser.

Wadsley Horse and Jockey rode away with the points against a hapless Civil Sports B, winning 7-0 thanks to goals from hat-trick hero Reece James, a double from Niall Wilkinson and single strikes by Lewis Smith and Elliott Willis.

FIXTURES

TWENTYTWO CUP Boynton Sports v Intake Old Boys; Redmires v Forum; Stannington Village v Handsworth Old Crown; WB Pheasant v Crookes FC CBC PREMIER Oughtibridge WM v Renishaw Rangers; Wickersley Youth OV v Norton Sportsman DIVISION 1 Cobden View v Civil Sports A; Mosborough Reds v Cotts FC; Norton Oaks A v Ranch; Royal Earl v Norton Oaks B DIVISION 2 Brinsworth Phoenix v Woodhouse JFC; Cadbury v Beighton Magpies; Civil Sports B v Shakey; Colley v Mosborough Whites; Sheffield Sixs v Wadsley Horse & Jockey