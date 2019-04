4. STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Ryan Woods of Stoke City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Bristol City at Bet365 Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Like an over-excited player of Football Manager blessed with a sizeable budget, Stoke spent a tad rashly in the summer, bringing in a plethora of midfielders. Among them was 6.5m man Ryan Woods, whose initial loan spell was made permanent in January. The 25-year-old's lack of consistency has embodied his side's struggles, and has faced the wrath of the frustrated supporters on more than one occasion. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

