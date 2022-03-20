Liam Royles netted five times to take his tally for the season to 26 league goals as the Countrymen beat basement boys Teversal 7-2 in front of 649 fans at Sandygate on Saturday to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Northern Counties East League Division One with four games to go.

Iren Wilson and Chris Wood also got on the scoresheet as Hallam recovered from going 1-0 down after five minutes.

Hallam FC scored seven goals for the second game in a row as they moved one step closer to promotion. Photo courtesy of Antony Baker at www.focussingonphotography.co.uk.

Handsworth were comfortable 3-0 winners away to Knaresborough Town, despite playing more than half the game with 10 men after defender Rob Ludlam was sent off for handball just before the interval.

Ant Mackie had given the Ambers an earlier lead before second-half efforts from Mitch Dunne and Jimmy Eyles capped off a brilliant afternoon.

The result moves Handsworth up to eighth in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Stocksbridge Park Steels’ slim play-off hopes are all but over after they were beaten 2-0 at home to Cleethorpes Town.

Ian Richards’s team, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One East, are now 14 points shy of the last available spot with just five games left to play.

In the same division, Sheffield FC remain three points from safety after losing 3-2 away to high-flying Liversedge.