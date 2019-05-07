Raiding the relegated

Raiding the relegated: 9 stars Sheffield United could offer Premier League football next season

Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham have all been relegated from the Premier League, meaning a number of top players will be looking to jump ship when the transfer window opens.

Here's nine players from across the three sides who the Blades could look to snap up in the summer...

1. Sol Bamba - Cardiff City

By far the Bluebirds' best player this season, the veteran defender's gutsy performances gave his side a fighting chance of staying up.
2. Philip Billing Huddersfield Town

In truth, the 22-year-old is a class above his Terriers teammates. He'd be a lovely addition to the Blades' midfield, and would suit Chris Wilder's system an absolute treat.
3. Neil Etheridge Cardiff City

Of course, Dean Henderson is the Blades' number one target for a goalkeeper, but they could do far worse than Etheridge if they can't make the deal happen.
4. Aaron Mooy Huddersfield Town

Another classy midfielder, Aaron Mooy is a set-piece wizard and a true leader on the field. He'd be a dynamite addition to the squad.
