Raiding the relegated: 9 stars Sheffield United could offer Premier League football next season Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham have all been relegated from the Premier League, meaning a number of top players will be looking to jump ship when the transfer window opens. Here's nine players from across the three sides who the Blades could look to snap up in the summer... 1. Sol Bamba - Cardiff City By far the Bluebirds' best player this season, the veteran defender's gutsy performances gave his side a fighting chance of staying up. 2. Philip Billing Huddersfield Town In truth, the 22-year-old is a class above his Terriers teammates. He'd be a lovely addition to the Blades' midfield, and would suit Chris Wilder's system an absolute treat. 3. Neil Etheridge Cardiff City Of course, Dean Henderson is the Blades' number one target for a goalkeeper, but they could do far worse than Etheridge if they can't make the deal happen. 4. Aaron Mooy Huddersfield Town Another classy midfielder, Aaron Mooy is a set-piece wizard and a true leader on the field. He'd be a dynamite addition to the squad.