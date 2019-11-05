The radical proposed change to VAR which could affect Sheffield United

VAR has endured a controversial start to life in the Premier League

A dubious call that adjudged Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino’s armpit to be in an offside position at Villa Park was the latest in a series of controversial decisions in England’s top flight, with pundits now regularly calling for changes to the VAR system.

All 20 Premier League clubs are set to meet next week where they will discuss the use of VAR, with high-profile figures from a number of clubs concerned with how the technology is being used.

The Telegraph reports that Premier League managers like Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder could soon be given a set number of appeals, in a radical change to how VAR is used.

A number of sports use a similar system already, one notable example being tennis’ use of the Hawk-eye challenge system at Wimbledon.

However, The Telegraph say that the Premier League would be against the idea of appeals initially, due to fears that teams could use appeals tactically as a means to waste time.

They say that at this stage there is no suggestion that Premier League teams will vote on scrapping VAR.