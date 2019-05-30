Professionalism impresses Reds coach

Barnsley

Stern has had an enjoyable first year in English football, having been part of Daniel Stendel's backroom staff at Oakwell.

Stendel and Co came over from Germany last summer, with no experience of English football, and masterminded a brilliant League One promotion success.

The way they employed an attacking style of play, with a high press has won plaudits, but Stern has also taken something from the way players in England go about their business.

And he admits to having his eyes opened by the way his side gave everything for the shirt.

“The professionalism and the attitude of the guys is unbelievable,” he told the Star.

“If there is a day we go back to Germany, that is definitely what we are going to take home.

“The passion, the determination and just the energy everybody brings to the club and on to the pitch.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as taking a liking to the attitude of his players, Stern, who is the man Stendel is often seen turning to during interviews for help with his English, is also endeared by the Barnsley fans.

“The support shows what the town stands for, working hard, having a close bond and supporting each other,” he added.

“What the supporters show off the pitch, the players show on it and it is just even sweeter that we made sure we achieved our goal of promotion.”

The reality of Barnsley's challenge back in the Championship will become even more apparent in three weeks when the fixtures for the new season are released.

Stern is looking forward to whatever challenge comes their way as they try and retain their status.

“The teams that have come down from the Premier League have a big tradition,” he added.