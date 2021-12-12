Preston vs Barnsley: Poya Asbaghi finding it hard to strike the right balance as Reds suffer another defeat

Barnsley manager, Poya Asbagh says he can see progress in his side despite defeat to Preston on Saturday

The Reds, who have won just twice this season, had gone behind at Deepdale through Alan Browne’s opener but Cauley Woodrow equalised for Barnsley with a header midway through the second half.

However, with a little over 10 minutes remaining, Daniel Johnson scored the winner for new manager Ryan Lowe’s side.

Asbaghi was left frustrated having felt that improvements have been made on the attacking front but feels it could be to the detriment of the defensive side of things.

“In offense, there are a lot of improvements,” said Asbaghi, whose team are now eight points from safety in the Championship. “I’ve said this before that I see progress. I think, offensively, we made progress in the last game and, this time, we’ve created even more chances.

“So, we are improving our offense every game and creating more chances every game, but we have to do it in a certain way. While we chase the development of being better in attacking, it cannot come at the cost where we lose something we are already good at.

“So, what we have had in the previous games is a solid defence, compact organisation, not conceding chances against us – but we were creating much more chances, but at a cost of conceding some.