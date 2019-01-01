Premier League transfer rumours: Juventus want Arsenal man, Marcus Rashford targeted by European giants and Huddersfield owner promises to be active in January window | 1 January

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Italian giants Juventus have offered Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey a four-year contract worth £138,000 a week. (Tuttosport)

Fellow Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil has ruled out a move away from the Emirates in January and wants to fight for his first team place. (ESPN)

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford will reject any approaches from Real Madrid to stay at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Huddersfield owner and chairman Dean Hoyle insists he will not let the club sleepwalk its way to relegation and has promised the Terriers will be active in January. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have rejected a £20million bid from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sky Sports)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is considering a move for Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara, 23. (Herald)