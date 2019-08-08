Premier League deadline day LIVE: Midfield priority for Sheffield United – Leeds United ace wanted, Blades in hunt for £28m Norwegian international, Arsenal to sign Celtic ace and ex-Liverpool star on market
Transfer deadline day could be a big one for Sheffield United and Chris Wilder as they look to put in place the best squad possible to hold its own in the Premier League.
By Joel Sked
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 09:38
The Blades have been linked to numerous players, including a key Leeds United player and a Norwegian international who could cost nearly £30million! There will likely be plenty happening elsewhere. Refresh or hit F5 to stay up to date.