Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be sure to dip into the market and there are plenty of gems available if you know where to look. Here are all the Premier League players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season.

1. Daniel Sturridge Age: 29'Club: Liverpool'Position: Forward

2. Connor Randall Age: 23'Club: Liverpool'Position: Defender

3. Ander Herrera Age: 29'Club: Midfield'Position: Midfield

4. Willy Cabellero Age: 37'Club: Chelsea'Position: Goalkeeper

