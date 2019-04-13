Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees admits defeat to Leeds United in Yorkshire derby was 'one sided'

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees admitted the Owls' Yorkshire derby defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road was 'one sided'.

Steve Bruce's team gave it everything they had but were under pressure for large parts of the game in the 1-0 defeat.

Jack Harrison struck the winner for the home side on 65 minutes, after good work by Pablo Hernandez.

But in truth it could have been a much heavier defeat for the Owls had it not been for goalkeeper Keiren Westwood who made a string of stunning saves.

The loss leaves Wednesday still six points off the Championship play off places, but with just four games to go it is looking unlikely that they will be able to bridge the gap.

Lees, a former Leeds player, told The Star: "The atmosphere was brilliant. It was just a shame that the game was just so one sided really. But these are the big games you want to play in and hopefully next season we can be the dominant team in these sorts of games rather than hanging on for pretty much 90 minutes."

The Owls suffered a huge blow before half time when Adam Reach suffered an Achilles injury and was replaced by Marco Matias.

Reach has made 40 appearances for Wednesday this season, hitting eight goals and claiming seven assists.

"He has been one of our best players this season so you are going to miss him aren't you," Lees said. "But like we have seen over these last few weeks it gives players a chance to show what they can do who haven't had as much of a chance this season."

Lees marked his 200th appearance in the blue and white of Wednesday in midweek against Nottingham Forest and the defender hopes there are many more to come.

He said: "I am really proud and it is a great club, I have said that since I have arrived. It has been fantastic and hopefully I can get some more under my belt."