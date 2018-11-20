Premier League transfer rumours: Two Manchester United stars wanted by Juventus, Liverpool want Frankfurt striker and Besiktas after West Ham man | 20 November

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League...

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has reportedly decided he wants to return to Italy to play for former club Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

Transfer rumour mill

Meanwhile the Italian giants are also said to be scouting Marcus Rashford. (Times)

Turkish side Besiktas are looking to make a January bid for West Ham’s Javier Hernandez. (ESPN)

Arsenal have made Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals a January target. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic will leave the Bundesliga for the Premier League, but it won’t happen until the summer. (Mirror)

Everton winger Ademola Lookman has pledged his allegiance to England after interest from Nigeria. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have given Ousmane Dembele an ultimatum to either change his lifestyle or leave the club. (Sport)

UEFA could introduce VAR to the Nations League Finals in 2019. (Evening Standard)