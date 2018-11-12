Premier League transfer rumours: Newcastle linked with Porto winger, Paulo Dybala hints at Paul Pogba reunion and Manchester City lining up £50million move for Ajax man | 12 November

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League...

Newcastle are in a three horse race to sign Porto and Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi. Everton and West Ham are also interested in the 28-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun)

Paulo Dybala has hinted that he will play with former team mate Paul Pogba again, either at Juventus or Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News).

Manchester City are ready to splash £50million on 21-year-old Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong. (Mail)

Liverpool and Wolves are reportedly leading the race to sign Toulouse teenager Jean-Clair Todibo. (La Depeche)

Chelsea want to sign Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. (The Mirror).

Paris St-Germain full back Dani Alves says “it is not possible” that he will end his career without playing in the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Unai Emery could give 19-year-old forward Eddie Nketiah a chance at Arsenal before looking to sign a replacement for injured Danny Welbeck in January. (Express)

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been confiding in Manchester City’s Fernandinho about his struggles at Old Trafford. (Metro).