Premier League transfer rumours: Manchester United boss eyeing Brazil centre-back, Manchester City closing on MLS goalkeeper, PSG want Liverpool man | 28 November

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a deal for 20-year-old Porto and Brazil defender Eder Militao. (Daily Record)

Manchester City are said to be closing on a deal for Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen. (Sky Sports)

PSG aim to use their Champions League match against Liverpool to open talks over a move for Fabinho. (L’Equipe)

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been released by LA Galaxy and is said to be interested in a move back to England with a Championship club. (Mirror)

Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic is not ruling out a move to the Premier League as he prepares to play Tottenham with current club Inter Milan. (Mirror)