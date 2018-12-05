Premier League transfer rumours: Juventus considering bid for Manchester United midfielder, Arsenal striker to leave next summer and Newcastle tracking Spanish defender | 5 December

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League...

Juventus are considering a bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Sun)

Rumour Mill

Arsenal’s injured England striker Danny Welbeck will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer next summer. (Times)

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are tracking Real Betis and Spain under-21 defender Junior Firp, 22. (Sun)

Southampton want to finalise the appointment of former RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl before Wednesday’s match against Tottenham. (Guardian)

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal. (Calciomercato)

The Blues are ready to rival AC Milan for the signature of Barcelona’s Denis Suarez. (Express)

Manchester City could move for English 18-year-old Leeds United winger Jack Clarke in January. (Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is considering a move to bring Everton’s midfielder Kieran Dowell, 21, to Scotland on loan. (Mirror)