Premier League transfer rumours: Arsene Wenger lined up for new job, Manchester United interested in West Ham man and Everton interested in Lyon midfielder | 27 November

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours in the Premier League...

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering Arsene Wenger as a successor for Niko Kovac. (Telegraph)

Transfer rumour mill

Manchester United are chasing West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic. (Telegraph)

Everton are interested in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is also being monitored by Manchester City. (Liverpool Echo)

AC Milan have rejected the chance to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. (Calciomercato)

Former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis could be put in charge of the club as caretaker manager if Mark Hughes is sacked. (Star)

Manchester United and Tottenham are tracking Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen. (Calcio Mercato)

And Jose Mourinho has reignited interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Belgian defender Axel Witsel. (ESPN)