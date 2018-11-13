Premier League transfer rumours: AC Milan chasing Arsenal man and Southampton striker, Dani Alves wants to play in the Premier League and Manchester United target Roma midfielder | 13 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

AC Milan have been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, who has not been offered a new contract at the Emirates.

Transfer rumours

The Italian side are also said to be looking at Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini.

Dani Alves has said he wants to play in the Premier League before he retires, despite choosing Paris St Germain over Manchester City in 2017.

Manchester United’s hunt for a central midfielder has led to interest in AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Samir Nasri has been linked with West Ham after serving a ban for doping, but any deal could break down over his wage demands and concerns for his fitness.

Arsenal want Lille’s Nicolas Pepe to cover for the injured Danny Welbeck.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faces the sack if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are keen to sign Arsenal’s teenage midfielder Ben Cottrell.