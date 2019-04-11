Leeds United star earns redemption, Sheffield United provide ANOTHER twist and why Norwich's draw isn't the end of the world - Championship winner and losers
And here we have it, another twist and another turn in the race for Championship promotion and survival.
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed midweek in the second tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship...
1. W\: Patrick Bamford
Bamford was one of our losers on Saturday for his sitters at Birmingham but theres no writing him off this time after his brace secured a 2-0 win for Leeds at Preston taking them into the top two. Were sorry, Patrick.
Not only did Nathan Jones side fall to a 3-1 defeat at Swansea - Bruno Martins Indi and Tom Edwards were also left red-faced as both were sent off by referee Andy Woolmer. Stoke played half an hour with NINE men.
Its been a tough time for Fletcher since his 7m move to Boro last year. While often out-of-favor under Tony Pulis, he might have saved his managers skin for another day with a brace at Bolton - the clubs first win in six.