Doncaster Rovers player ratings from win over Plymouth Argyle Doncaster Rovers secured a fourth consecutive victory as they beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at the Keepmoat. Here is how we rated their individual performances. 1. Marko Marosi 7 Had a quiet afternoon in the main and then produced a sensational stop when he needed to springing superbly to keep out Ruben Lameiras shot. 2. Matty Blair 7 Composed and disciplined display at right back. Did his best to get forward and stuck to the task defensively. 3. Paul Downing 8 Slotted in seamlessly for the injured Tom Anderson. A composed presence at the back producing two very timely interventions in both halves. 4. Andy Butler 8 Another commanding display by the consistent centre back. Made a couple of vital interventions during the second period.