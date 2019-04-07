Mallik Wilks and James Coppinger

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from 1-0 win at Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers turned in an off-colour performance but came away with the win from their Yorkshire derby with League One's bottom side Bradford City.

Here is how we rated the individual performances at Valley Parade.

1. Marko Marosi 6

Did not have a great deal to do but coped well with whatever was thrown his way and rarely looked troubled.

1. Marko Marosi 6

Did not have a great deal to do but coped well with whatever was thrown his way and rarely looked troubled.
2. Matty Blair 7

Defended superbly throughout with his pace proving a valuable asset. Got forward well also and played a superb ball for the goal.

2. Matty Blair 7

Defended superbly throughout with his pace proving a valuable asset. Got forward well also and played a superb ball for the goal.
3. Tom Anderson 8

A mammoth performance on his return to the side, heading everything away and clearing well. Easily won the battle with Bradfords Eoin Doyle

3. Tom Anderson 8

A mammoth performance on his return to the side, heading everything away and clearing well. Easily won the battle with Bradfords Eoin Doyle
4. Andy Butler 9

Incredibly strong performance, unflappable under pressure and the calm head Rovers needed. He let very little get beyond him.

4. Andy Butler 9

Incredibly strong performance, unflappable under pressure and the calm head Rovers needed. He let very little get beyond him.
