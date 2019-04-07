Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from 1-0 win at Bradford City Doncaster Rovers turned in an off-colour performance but came away with the win from their Yorkshire derby with League One's bottom side Bradford City. Here is how we rated the individual performances at Valley Parade. 1. Marko Marosi 6 Did not have a great deal to do but coped well with whatever was thrown his way and rarely looked troubled. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Matty Blair 7 Defended superbly throughout with his pace proving a valuable asset. Got forward well also and played a superb ball for the goal. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Tom Anderson 8 A mammoth performance on his return to the side, heading everything away and clearing well. Easily won the battle with Bradfords Eoin Doyle jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Andy Butler 9 Incredibly strong performance, unflappable under pressure and the calm head Rovers needed. He let very little get beyond him. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4