Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday 'keeper linked with Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United likely to miss out on target, Preston hand West Brom blow

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town as he nears the end of his Hillsborough contract. (Examiner Live)

Everton are the latest club to show interest in Birmingham City's Che Adams, according to Football Insider.

Brentford’s Ezri Konsa is wanted by Crystal Palace. (Sun)

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has been identified as a potential replacement for for Brendan Rodgers at Celtic. (Sun on Sunday)

West Brom could make a move for Sunderland manager Jack Ross. (Sun)

Dwight Gayle says he can see himself as a West Brom player next season after an impressive season with his loan club. (Birmingham Live)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has signed a new deal with the club to keep him at Deepdale for another three years. (Various)

Leeds United look set to be outbid for Swansea's Daniel James as Premier League clubs Southampton, Bournemouth and Leicester are all interested in the winger. (Football Insider)

Bournemouth are now front runners to sign Stoke City's Jack Butland according to the Sun.