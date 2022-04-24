On Sunday morning the club confirmed the immediate departure by mutual consent of first team head coach Poya Asbaghi and his assistant Ferran Sibila.

There had been speculation for some time that the pair would likely leave the club at the end of the season, with 36-year-old Asbaghi moving on having achieved only four league wins in 26 matches.

The Swede – who had been in charge of Sweden’s under-21 side prior to his Oakwell appointment – arrived in difficult circumstances after the sacking of Markus Schopp back in November.

Poya Asbaghi has left Barnsley by mutual consent.

After qualification for the Championship playoffs last season, the Reds have been in a relegation scrap throughout the current campaign, one that was ultimately lost with a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Barnsley have confirmed that iconic former player Martin Devaney will take charge of their three remaining Championship matches, starting with a home clash with Blackpool on Tuesday evening. He will become the third man to lead the club in this campaign after Schopp and Asbaghi.

Devaney played 159 league matches for the club across a six-year period from 2005 to 2011. He has been coaching with the club’s academy since 2015.

It was also confirmed that the club were well on with their search for a new full-time manager to take the reigns at Oakwell, with the mission statement surely to bounce back into the secon tier of English football at the first time of asking.

In a club statement the club’s Chief Executive Officer Khaled El-Ahmad said: “On behalf of Barnsley Football Club, I would like to thank both Poya and Ferran for their hard work and professionalism during a difficult time.

“Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded.”