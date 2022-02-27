Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi wants his side to build some momentum. (Tony Johnson)

It’s been a tough season for the Reds so far, and they remain six points off the Royals at this point in time, however back-to-back wins over Hull City and Boro has given them a bit of hope in their fight for survival.

But one swallow doesn’t make a summer, and now they need to kick on even further if they're to stay up.

Speaking after the win, Asbaghi said, "I knew it was a tough game against a really good opponent. We talked before the game, of course we have respect for Middlesbrough, but we did not want to show too much of that in the beginning of the game.

"We came into half-time and talked about not getting too comfortable and to try to go out and play like it is 0-0 and chase the third goal.

"What we did do was work really hard in the end and we tried to protect the lead and we accomplished that. It was a really important and impressive victory by the lads… We feel that we have a little bit of momentum, we are playing better football and we are working as a unit much better now than what we did a month ago.

"We have to take advantage of the situation we are in right now, with the confidence we have and take it into Derby County.”